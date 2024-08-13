Officers are appealing for information and footage after three people were assaulted during an altercation at an Okehampton pub.
The incident happened at The Kings Arms in St James Street between 11.50 p.m. on August 2 and 1 a.m. the following day.
It began when two men entered the pub and approached a group in an alleyway. A fight broke out, injuring two men. A woman who tried to intervene was punched but not injured.
A man in his 20s from Okehampton has been arrested on suspicion of affray and released on bail until November 1, pending further enquiries. Police are seeking a second suspect.
Officers are investigating and are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident, captured the incident on CCTV or mobile phone or anyone in the area of the pub at the time to contact them.