Police roadblock in place at Burrator Reservoir ‘following concerns about a man’
Tuesday 23rd August 2022 3:20 pm
The scene at Burrator Reservoir (Submitted )
A roadblock is in place at Burrator Reservoir this afternoon, as the emergency services respond to a major incident.
Police confirmed that they were called out by the fire service at 12.35pm to the reservoir ‘following reports of concern for the welfare of a man located at the dam’.
A spokesperson for the South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust (SWASFT) said: ‘We were called at 12:31hrs to an incident near Yelverton and sent an air ambulance, two double-crewed land ambulances, an operations officer and a hazardous area response team.’
Police are at the scene and the incident is ongoing. The police log for the incident is 0360 of 23/08/22.
