Devon & Cornwall Police release body worn video footage showing drivers being stopped, breathalysed and arrested as part of a crackdown on drink and drug driving.
Between 1 January 2023 and 1 January 2024, Devon & Cornwall Police arrested more than 3,000 people on suspicion of drink or drug driving, including 355 arrests made as part of Op Limit during December.
The operation was supported by a month-long campaign which encouraged party-goers were to plan their journeys home; reminded them of the potential consequences if they were caught driving while under the influence, and encouraged the public to report suspected drink or drug drivers to the police.
Of the 355 arrests, 168 were arrested on suspicion of drink driving; 86 on suspicion of drug driving and 89 on suspicion of being unfit to drive through drink and/or drugs. 12 arrests were also made for those refusing to cooperate at the roadside.
Footage of some of these arrests has been released on social media by Devon & Cornwall Police, to raise awareness of the consequences of impaired driving. People who are featured in the video have since received driving bans and now have a criminal record.