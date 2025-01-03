Police have released images of individuals they would like to speak to in connection with a serious assault that took place in Okehampton before Christmas.
A woman was punched in the face by an unknown man before being struck with a glass bottle on Sunday, December 8 at 2.45am outside Bradley’s Estate Agents in East Street.
She sustained a fracture and bleeding wound that required stitches.
Anybody able to assist in identifying those pictured is asked to contact police on 101 or via the police website quoting 50240309985 and the investigating officer will get back to you.