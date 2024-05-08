Pupils and staff of Callington Community College were last Friday surprised with a visit from PC Steve Waters and his passive drugs detection dog, Skye.
The visit on May 3, orchestrated by the Callington neighbourhood policing team, was part of a drug awareness push and law enforcement by police against illicit substances across Devon and Cornwall.
Law enforcement officers routinely visit schools to educate students about the dangers of drug use and the legal repercussions involved.
PC Waters and his policing pooch, however, take a less formal approach, making unannounced visits to reinforce what the students have already been taught.
The pair moved between classrooms engaging with as many pupils as possible. The teachers, as well, were asked to walk past the furry law enforcer to show that the focus was not just on the students.
PC Jess Floyd, from the Callington neighbourhood policing team, said: “It was great to see the pupils from Callington Community College interacting with PD Skye and our officers on Friday.
“We introduced Skye to the pupils and teachers in different classes across the school to detect illegal drugs. The students were really engaging and could see first-hand how passive drugs dogs like Skye work to protect us all.
“It was a really successful visit - we are pleased to report that no drugs were detected and we managed to visit our largest class ever, which was a double class of about 50 children!”
For now PD Skye must resume with his other doggy duties.