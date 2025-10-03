Following the terror attack on Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue in Manchester, police will patrol synagogues in Devon and Cornwall to bring reassurance to the Jewish community.
The antisemitic attack happened on Thursday (October 2) on Yom Kippur, the holiest day of the year in the Jewish calendar.
Three people were killed including the perpetrator who was shot dead by police.
Police also said that three people were seriously injured and remain in hospital in a serious condition.
Jim Pearce, Assistant Chief Constable, said: “Our neighbourhood policing teams alongside our diverse communities teams have reached out to the synagogues and the Jewish communities across Devon, Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly to offer reassurance and support.
“Additional high visibility patrols are being carried out in multiple areas including the synagogues within our communities.
“These will continue over the coming days. We are also working with our partner agencies to ensure that together we offer support to the Jewish community in any way we can.
“Our thoughts and sympathies are with the victims in Manchester, their loved ones and the wider Jewish community.”
Greater Manchester Police say three other suspects have been arrested on suspicion of commission, preparation and instigation of acts of terrorism.
They are two men in their 30s and a woman in her 60s.
On X, the Conservative MP for West Devon Mel Stride, said: “Appalling attack at the Middleton Road synagogue in Manchester on Yom Kippur.
“My thoughts are with the victims and their families.”
Julian Brazil, Devon County Council leader said he was “deeply shocked and saddened” by the “horrific” attack on Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue in Manchester.
“On behalf of our communities here in Devon, I extend our heartfelt sympathy and solidarity to all those affected.”
