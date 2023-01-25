LAST week, the local policing team were in Callington Town Hall as part of neighbourhood policing week.
The ‘Have Your Say’ meeting took place last Wednesday (January 25) enabling the public to voice concerns to PC Jess Floyd and PSCO Jo Addems from Callington Police.
Over ten people turned up to speak with the team with the key issues of concern arising being anti-social behaviour, the gathering of large groups blocking pavements, under 18s asking adults to buy vapes and speeding.
PCSO Addems said: ‘It’s good people have come to speak with us and voice their concerns. ‘We’d like to encourage people to formally report crimes through the available options.’
Another Police ‘Have Your Say’ event will be happening in Callington on February 18.
Callington policing team, PC Jess Floyd and PCSO Jo Addems will be holding the next drop in meeting at Tesco Callington on Saturday February 18 between 4-6pm.
The event will invite residents from Callington, Gunnislake, Calstock and surrounding areas to speak to the team about isuues of concern.
For further updates visit: https://www.facebook.com/CallingtonPolice