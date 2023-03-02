DEVON & Cornwall Police rural affairs team are launching a campaign this month to help prevent attacks on livestock by dogs.
This comes following the 140 reports of livestock attacks that were reported during 2022. A slight reduction from the previous year however within this number 220 animals have been killed or injured, and two dogs were killed.
The Police also believe the numbers are likely to be much higher due to under reporting and the longer term effects of an incident where the stress can cause a sheep to die or miscarry their lambs long after the event.
Crime data indicates an increase in reports at this time of year as the weather improves and as more people access the countryside, particularly during lambing.
When a dog is allowed to chase or attack livestock it is a criminal offence and can have a devastating impact on livestock, farmers and in some circumstances the dog and the owner.
Devon & Cornwall Police have launched the campaign to urge people to carry out responsible dog ownership and remind people of the law.
It is important that users of the countryside understand specific designations of land and rights of way, for example on land designated as access land a dog’s must be on a lead between the March 1 and July 31 and at all times when livestock is present.
If you witness an attack on livestock, do not intervene, keep yourself safe and call 999. All other information relating to attacks on livestock should be reported to the police online or by calling 101.
The rural affairs team have a produced a short video highlighting the problem which can be found by clicking here.