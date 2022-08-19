Police ‘increasingly concerned’ about missing woman from West Devon
Friday 19th August 2022 8:52 am
Judith Pritchard (submitted )
POLICE are growing increasingly worried about a missing woman from Chillaton.
Judith Pritchard, who is 82, is five foot seven inches tall, of medium build and has grey hair.
She was last seen on Wednesday in the Chillaton area.
She is believed to be out driving in a grey Nissan Micra, registration number WG11 GOK.
Anyone who has seen Judith or her car or knows where she is is asked to call 999, quoting log number 483 of August 18.
