Police officers in West Devon have been carrying out speed checks on cars and other vehicles travelling through Lifton.
The speed checks were carried out yesterday, Tuesday, August 27.
Of the 100 cars monitored 75 were driving within the 30mph speed limit while 25 were exceeding it. The highest recorded was 42mph, by a local resident.
A West Devon Police Neighbourhood Team spokesperson said: “On this occasion words of advice were offered to drivers but we would remind drivers other options will be considered in future operations. We would like to remind drivers just one mph can be the difference of stopping or not.
“Speeding is one of the three priorities for West Devon police alongside drugs and anti-social behaviour and we will be running operations for all three over the coming months.”