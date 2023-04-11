DEVON & Cornwall Police are investigating a reported assault on the A382 between Whiddon Down and Chagford.
The incident took place on Tuesday, March 21 and the police are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.
It was reported that temporary traffic lights and a road closure had been set up at the location that morning (March 21).At around 8.45am a motorist who was waiting in the queue of traffic got out of his vehicle and went to speak to a man at the scene.
As a result of an incident, a man sustained an arm injury that required hospital treatment.
If you witnessed the incident or have any information or dashcam footage that could help with their enquiries, please contact Devon & Cornwall Police via their website that can be found here: https://www.devon-cornwall.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us-beta/contact-us/ or by calling 101 and quoting 50230069055.