Police appeal for help to find missing Milton Abbot man
Saturday 22nd October 2022 3:58 pm
Lewie Lewendon (Submitted )
Police are appealing to the public to help them locate a missing person from Milton Abbot.
They have concerns for 39-year-old local man Lewie Lewendon. Lewie used to go by the name Stephen but recently changed his name.
Lewie is a white man of medium build, approximately 5’10” tall, with a bald head. He was last seen at 9:15am on Friday, October 21 when he left for work. He was wearing jeans and a light-coloured jacket. Lewie is known to walk a lot.
Police would urgently like to hear from anyone who has seen Lewie or know of his current whereabouts. Please call police on 999 quoting log number 954 21/10/2022
