Police are appealing for information after a man was attacked by a stranger at Polsloe Bridge station in Exeter.
On Thursday, October 30 at around 11.40pm, a man got off a train and walked along the platform before jumping down onto the tracks.
He then followed the victim, a man in his fifties up the stairs of the station and threw a glass bottle at him.
A physical altercation ensued and the victim fell down the stairs, before the man stood over him punching and kicking him in the head.
The victim remains in hospital with multiple facial fractures.
Detective Constable Jon Stoodley said: “This was a shocking act of violence and we are looking to urgently identify the man in the CCTV image who we believe may have information which could help our investigation.
"I’d also like to appeal to anyone who witnessed what happened or the events leading up to it to get in contact with us. We know the victim may have spoken to a number of members of the public following the incident, and we’d like to speak to them as part of our investigation.
“Anyone with information is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 883 of 30th October 2025. Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.