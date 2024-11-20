Police are appealing for information following a house burglary last weekend in North Tawton when jewellery worth thousands of pounds was stolen.
Officers were called to a property at Bouchiers Close after occupants returned home from an evening out to find a number of jewellery items worth thousands of pounds had been stolen.
The stolen items included rings, necklaces, bangles, earrings and broaches.
It is believed the suspect or suspects broke in between 6.50pm and 9.05pm last Saturday (November 16).
Police investigating the burglary are keen to hear from any witnesses in the area at the time, or anybody who has been offered jewellery for sale since.
Anybody with information is asked to contact police on 101 or via the Devon and Cornwall website quoting 50240290118.