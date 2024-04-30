Following on is the Marchand Petit-sponsored conditions race, which has two entries out of the Danielle Kenealy yard; Punches Cross a winner at the last meeting here under Will Biddick and Skilful Lord another option for Will Biddick to ride the combination also won here at the last meeting. In the Gun Room sponsored conditions race we could see entry Shantou Flyer make amends for his running out at a fence at last weekend’s Axe Vale meeting when heading the field, for owner Paul Nicholls. Gran Paradiso could be among the challengers having run second at Larkhill under Martin McIntyre. Closing the event is the Hassell Law sponsored maiden race run over two miles and four furlongs which looks wide open with those catching the eye including Kingston Gent for the Tim Dennis team having finished third at the previous meeting here, and Oh Mo Shrone for outside rider Luke Price with runner up form last season.