Figures obtained by Medical Negligence Assist reveal that University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust has paid out more than £11 million in compensation to patients for birth injury claims since 2020.
Across the country, the NHS is grappling with an unprecedented surge in legal action due to maternity failings. These substandard care instances have resulted in tragic outcomes, including the loss of mothers and babies, and life-altering injuries.
In June 2025, Health Secretary Wes Streeting launched a national investigation into "failing" maternity services, revealing that around two-thirds of 131 NHS maternity units were rated as either "inadequate" or "requires improvement."
Gareth Lloyd, a medical negligence solicitor for legal firm JF Law, said: "The NHS routinely pays out millions of pounds in compensation every year for entirely avoidable injuries suffered by both mother and baby as a result of substandard maternity care.
"If a baby is not delivered correctly, the nature of these injuries can often be life-changing, affecting not only the child but the entire family."
Between 2020 and 2025, a total of 54 birth injury claims were made against University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust, 14 of which have been settled. The highest number of claims occurred in 2021/22 and 2023/24, with 13 cases filed in each period.
Birth injuries can take many forms, including bone fractures, particularly of the collarbone, or brachial plexus injuries, which involve nerve damage to the neck and shoulder.
Other serious complications can arise from oxygen deprivation, leading to lifelong conditions such as cerebral palsy or hypoxic-ischemic encephalopathy (HIE).
These injuries often stem from complications such as prolonged or difficult labour, fetal malposition, delivery trauma, or underlying maternal health conditions, including diabetes or infection.
According to Medical Negligence Assist, the Plymouth trust has paid out £11,482,737 in total compensation over the past five years, with the largest payout, £7,803,583, made in the 2024/25 financial year.
The Department of Health and Social Care said it had inherited "an unacceptable situation where too many families are suffering from botched care," adding that the NHS is "paying billions for its mistakes, rather than fixing them."
National figures from NHS Resolution show that since 2020, 6,413 obstetric negligence claims have been made against NHS trusts across England. Of these, 2,955 cases were settled, with total compensation payments exceeding £2.24 billion.
Among the most common injuries cited in these claims were cerebral palsy, psychological harm, and stillbirths, the latter accounting for 272 cases over the past five years.
Speaking to Medical Negligence Assist, Gareth Lloyd said: "In recent years, there has been a litany of scandals involving poor maternity care across the country, and sadly, in my professional experience, I have seen too many cases where both baby and mother have suffered avoidable harm."
"While pursuing a birth injury claim can be emotionally difficult, it's important to hold healthcare providers accountable and ensure families receive the long-term support their child will need."
