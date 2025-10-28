A BUSINESS in South East Cornwall that provides products for women who have undergone a mastectomy is celebrating after becoming a supplier to the NHS.
The products from Boost Innovations, a design company producing breast forms for post-mastectomy use, are now available through the NHS supply chain catalogue which means hospitals, clinics and breast care teams across the country can order the designs directly.
The business is based at the former Barclays Bank in the centre of Liskeard after outgrowing the converted garage premises it was working from in Calstock in the Tamar Valley.
Co-founded in 2018 by Samantha Jackman, Boost Innovations was born from an idea to find a design that would solve some of the issues women faced wearing a breast prosthesis after a mastectomy.
A spokesperson for the business said: “Boost is changing the way women think about breast forms post-mastectomy, one small step at a time.
“Boost is a small team of innovators, designers and collaborators, working towards a more inclusive and diverse future for all breast form wearers. We want to see a world where fashion is more accessible, where post-surgery life isn’t boring and beige, and a world where women feel empowered to take control over their lives following experiences with breast cancer and surgery.”
Samantha said: “Being listed on the NHS catalogue is a huge milestone. It means more women can access a prosthesis that is not only comfortable and practical, but joyful. Every woman deserves to feel confident and seen after surgery.
Boost has been backed by the NHS Innovation Accelerator programme as it progressed to being added to the NHS catalogue. The national programme provides tailored support to innovative healthcare solutions that are making a difference.
Jack Porter, co-director of the programme, said: “Boost is a powerful example of inclusive innovation in action. By listening to lived experience, the team has created something that directly improves comfort, confidence and recovery.”
A spokesperson for the programme said: “Unlike traditional silicone prostheses, which can be heavy and uncomfortable, Boost’s design is lightweight, breathable, washable and available in multiple colours – including skin tones, bright hues and even glitter finishes. Developed alongside over 160 women with lived experience of breast cancer, the range gives women a prosthesis that finally fits their needs, not just their bodies.
“The listing enables NHS clinicians and trusts to easily order Boost prostheses.”
Gill Philips has led the way in benefiting from a Boost breast form through the NHS.
She said: “When I first found out I needed a mastectomy, as well as the emotional impact, I had a horror of having a heavy, sweaty, bothersome prosthesis, particularly as I have very sensitive skin.
“I was so relieved to learn about Boost and became the first customer to get one via the NHS. Now I want to share my experience to try and make the process easier for both women and professionals.”
The announcement about Boost’s NHS listing comes during Breast Cancer Awareness Month, spotlighting how user-led innovation can transform life after breast surgery.
