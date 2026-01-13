Volunteers in Tavistock made Christmas special for 200 local households in need with boxes of treats for the festive period.
Tavi Helps delivered the boxes on Christmas Eve, in what was the culmination of weeks of hard work by volunteers, much to the delight of the recipients.
One said: “Massive thank you to all at Tavi Helps for the wonderful and unexpected gift received on Christmas Eve, it was wonderful. I never thought there could be so many things for one person but [they were] very gratefully received as not been able to do anything for myself this year.
“Many thanks to all those who donated, those who packed and those who delivered everything to our homes, I for one was very grateful. I hope that all of you had a wonderful rest of the day with family and friends, you deserve the best time after all your hours of work. God bless you one and all .”
Local companies providing treats included Flapjackery, the Original Pasty House, Hogs Bottom Preserves, The Whitchurch Inn and local supermarkets Lidl and Tesco.
Each person got a small gift, with the emphasis being placed on those for the younger people.
Funds were also raised for food and gifts, thanks to local West Devon Borough councillors, residents and subscribers to Tavi Helps Just Giving page.
West Devon Borough Council loaned use of its Kilworthy Park office to sort and pack the treats.
The Christmas dinners themselves were provided at the last minute to ensure freshness, cooked by Julie Credicott of Blue Skies Catering on Plymouth Road and delivered by husband Brian to be packed at the council offices.
The logistics and other aspects were marshalled by Graham Parker, Debs Jones and Ginnie Parker, joined by many others.
Every single volunteer contributed to an effort which ensured that 200 households in need had a better Christmas.
