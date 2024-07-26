A boggy former play area came back to life in Tavistock after a major £100,000 rebuild by the town council - to the delight of parents, carers and children.
The previously under-used Bannawell Play Park reopened with a crowd of happy children, nurseries and play groups who enjoyed face-painting, a specially made cake, a mayoral ribbon-cutting and most importantly playing on the new equipment.
Mum Jo Mitchell was delighted with the new park to which she brought children Rocco, 8, Ayla-Sky, six, and Bella-Rose, 2: “It’s brilliant. No one could use it before or even wanted to because the ground was always too boggy and wet and there was nothing to play on. But now they’ve sorted it out with a soft-fall surface and grass. The play equipment is fantastic. It’s probably as good as anywhere. There’s a choice of pieces which are suitable for different ages, so they have a slide for older children and one for the little ones.
“It’s a lovely safe environment for families to bring a picnic and sit down and allow the children to run around and for us mums to chat and relax. There’s also the wild areas next door which we can visit and make into an adventure for the children.”
She said her nearest play park was at the new estate Emden Grange, but it was worth travelling to Bannawell Park because it offered more equipment for younger children.
Dawn Fisk, owner of the Cabin Day Nursery, brought the children for the community event: “We try to bring our children out into the community regularly and this is the perfect reason and place for them to spend time outdoors. The play equipment they have installed is excellent for all our children and especially therapeutic and beneficial for some of them who need extra support.
“Different pieces stimulate specific areas physically and mentally. Being outdoors is also a very beneficial environment for all children, they are happier than being indoors and it stimulates them in a more measured way. So, overall its a sensory haven for our children to come to Bannawell. We’ll come here regularly.”
Tavistock Mayor Cllr Paul Ward ceremonially cut the park-opening ribbon with visiting sister and brother Emma, 7, and Max Hipsey, 4. Cllr Ward said: “When we came down to the park for the opening at first we could hear was the sound of children playing and laughing. Then we saw Bannawell Play Park with so many children enjoying the freedom and the wonderful new equipment.
“There was nothing much here before and what was here was out of date or unsafe. The council’s works department and general manager have done a wonderful job against the odds to transform the park into a safe and stimulating fun place for families to enjoy. It’s a place for the community to be proud of and we hope it is resilient enough to to withstand some good use. It’s also overlooked by enough homes for people to keep en eye on it in case of vandalism.”