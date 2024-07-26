Mum Jo Mitchell was delighted with the new park to which she brought children Rocco, 8, Ayla-Sky, six, and Bella-Rose, 2: “It’s brilliant. No one could use it before or even wanted to because the ground was always too boggy and wet and there was nothing to play on. But now they’ve sorted it out with a soft-fall surface and grass. The play equipment is fantastic. It’s probably as good as anywhere. There’s a choice of pieces which are suitable for different ages, so they have a slide for older children and one for the little ones.