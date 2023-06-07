THE CONTINUING rebirth of Walkhampton’s community links is swinging into action with an appeal for funding for a new toddlers’ play area nearing success.
The old wooden play area was removed because it became rotten and dangerous. All the remains is a plastic springy chicken ride and the skeleton of a set of some swings.
Led by Sheila Reynolds, from Walkhampton Memorial Hall Committee, and supported by Maristow Estates, Burrator Parish Council and various community fundraising events, the play area is expected to be built by the autumn with £17,000 so far, from a target of £27,000. More grant aid is being sought
The play area, for toddlers and babies and older youngsters needing extra support, is part of the renaissance of the village as a thriving supportive community. The village already has a very popular Saturday Market and coffee shop in the Memorial Hall and this community spirit is tapped into with the creation this year of new allotments with a waiting list.
Mrs Reynolds said: ‘Walkhampton is a lovely place to live because of its location and has a healthy community spirit, but there’s a huge need for services and things for people to enjoy and join in together. That’s been the catalyst to the drive for the allotments and now the play area is a natural follow-on. There’s such a big demand for the allotments and it’s not just about gardening, it’s also a social asset. People of all backgrounds and meet through their love of being outdoors. We’ll be giving the youngest something to do while their older siblings play football or enjoy the adjacent play area. They also learn through interacting with others at an early age in a safe environment where their parents can keep an eye on them and their brothers and sisters nearby.’
She added that similar play parks in Horrabridge and Yelverton were packed with families, some of whom visited from Walkhampton, so villagers did neded their own space.
Jemima Fisher, mother of two aged 14 months and five years, said: ‘The new play area would be of huge benefit to young families in the village and surrounding areas. This would be a place that families can come to enjoy the outdoors and socialise. Having these spaces is so important, particularly for isolated parents including new mums as it can be hard to be at home on your own with a little one day in day out. My children would love to see this area rejuvenated so they can play there when we come up to the new allotments – we took on a plot around two months ago. These sorts of facilities are a real draw for families to come to Walkhampton and the surrounding area, and even consider moving here.
The new play equipment will be of recycled plastic and include a play tower, a ‘nest’ swing for parent and child and roundabout, balance bars and a picnic table.