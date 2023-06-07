Jemima Fisher, mother of two aged 14 months and five years, said: ‘The new play area would be of huge benefit to young families in the village and surrounding areas. This would be a place that families can come to enjoy the outdoors and socialise. Having these spaces is so important, particularly for isolated parents including new mums as it can be hard to be at home on your own with a little one day in day out. My children would love to see this area rejuvenated so they can play there when we come up to the new allotments – we took on a plot around two months ago. These sorts of facilities are a real draw for families to come to Walkhampton and the surrounding area, and even consider moving here.