Platinum Jubilee celebrations in St Ann’s Chapel

Calstock parish celebrated the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee today with a commemorative fete at King George V playing fields, St Ann’s Chapel.

The fete featured a dog show, which gave rosette awards to local dogs for categories such as: cutest puppy, golden oldie, prettiest girl, most handsome boy, child’s best friend, waggiest tail, the dog the judge would most like to take home, best short coat, best long coat, best trick and best in show.

Crowds were entertained by Cornish band Stone River Band who played original songs and covers whilst The Rifle Volunteer kept attendees refreshed with food and drink. A host of different stalls sold originally crafted jewellery, second hand items and books and games. The cake stand sported a special Platinum Jubilee creation.

Local stalwart Alison Humphreys was accepting donations for her Recycling For Charity project, which operates all around the Tamar Valley and won her the Callington Citizen of the Year award for 2021.

The day finished with the raffle where the three top prizes were £500, £250 and £100 cash.