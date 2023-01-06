The idea for reinstating the ferry next summer was the result of a feasibility study conducted during the Tamara Landscape Scheme development phase. The conclusion was that a seasonal service linking improved quays at Cotehele, Ferry Farm footpath near Bere Alston and the Calstock slipways, was a viable proposition. The funding the Tamar Valley AONB has received as part of Defra’s ‘Access for All: Removing Barriers in Protected Landscapes’ grant is designed to provide access improvements to make landscapes more accessible to people of all ages and abilities and from all backgrounds. It is intended that a proportion of this funding will be used as match-funding to add further value to the Tamara Landscape Partnership’s Coast 2 Coast Way project by reinstating the Calstock Ferry using a new purpose-built boat enabling wheelchair and less-abled access. It is hoped the ferry will greatly increase accessibility for visitors and local communities alike on a popular stretch of the Tamar Discovery Trail.