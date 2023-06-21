PLANS are taking root for another fun-filled day when the Friends of St Eustachius’ Church, Tavistock hold their 13th annual Summer Fete on Saturday, July 8.
Running from 10am to 3pm on the church green, the event will be opened by Tavistock mayor, Cllr Andy Hutton.
Plants will feature among various stalls and sideshows, including the ever-popular pre-loved clothes, books, bric-a-brac and a children’s corner.
The barbecue will be sizzling and visitors will be able to enjoy homemade cakes and refreshments.
Chairman of the organisers Friends of St Eustachius’ Church Anne Johnson said: ‘We look forward to welcoming people to this annual event, which, running alongside The Tavi Fringe and Farmers’ Market, will be a great day out for all the family.’
The friends of the church raise money to support the fabric of the church.
Mrs Johnson said: ‘We have recently agreed to fund part of the refurbishment of the vestry. The plan is for it to become a shared space between the choir and somewhere for children and young people to use, which meets their needs. Included in the refurbishment are updating the toilet facilities and providing storage.’
Funds have also been pledged towards the galley and toilet project which is a longer term scheme to provide a kitchen and modern accessible changing and toilet facilities at the back of the church.