THE development of a new housing project and an innovative project to bring new life to an old telephone box in West Devon will come under the spotlight at a meeting being held shortly in the borough.
Mary Tavy parish annual meeting will be held in the Coronation Hall on Thursday, April 3, providing an opportunity for members of the public to meet their local councillors and representatives of local organisations, ask questions and raise any relevant matters.
Following the approval of the minutes of last year’s meeting there will be a report from the chairman of the parish council and a financial report.
Representatives from WAK Developments, who have purchased the old Downs coach garage site, will attend the meeting to outline their ideas, ahead of a planning application to be submitted to Dartmoor National Park.
Updates on a substantial programme of renovations to the Coronation Hall will be available, also the creation of a mini community museum in the Bal Lane phone box, the work of the village Speedwatch group and Mary Tavy’s nature project.
The meeting begins at 7pm. Refreshments will be available – all welcome.