However, the planning inspector has upheld the council’s decision, writing: ‘the site provides reasonably poor access to the local footpath network’ and ‘there does not appear to be any local facilities’ and concluding: ‘The proposal would, however, not provide a holiday let in a suitable location and the scheme would conflict with the Local Plan approach to sustainable development. Consequently, the harm related to the conflict with these identified planning policies, which would outweigh the positive aspects of the proposal, including the benefits to the local economy, would be such that the proposal would conflict with the development plan when taken as a whole.’