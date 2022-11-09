Planned telecoms mast an ‘intrusion’
objectors to a telecommunications mast planned to support emergency services on Dartmoor have branded it an intrusion on the landscape.
The Home Office is appealing against refusal of permission after applying to Dartmoor National Park last year to install a 30m lattice tower on a concrete base with three antennae and two dishes with units and cabling on land at Lakehead Hill, Bellever. The mast would be accessed by a 300m track.
Dartmoor National Park Authority (DNPA) objected on the grounds of size, appearance and siting. Also because it would would cause ‘substantial harm to the character of the moorland landscape and the special qualities’ of the park and ‘detrimental impact’ on the cultural heritage.
The DNPA said: ‘The authority remains committed to the principle of finding an appropriate solution to facilitate the delivery of the EE Emergency Services Network in this area. The siting and appearance of the development as currently proposed would however, have an unacceptable adverse impact on the natural beauty and cultural heritage of the National Park.’
Tom Usher, CEO of Dartmoor Preservation Association, objected to the mast because it conflicts with the DNPA Dartmoor Local Plan. Also, it is ‘unnecessary’ to support the emergency services, is ‘too large for its purpose’ and ‘damages the scenic beauty’ of the moor.
The association worries the mast can be potentially used for commercial use later and that when Bellever Forest is further commercially felled, it would be further exposed to view.
Mr Usher’s letter of objection says: ‘Our members wish to strongly object to this unnecessary construction. The appeal is based on the emergency necessity to update blue-light services communications systems.
‘We do not accept the case the mast is necessary purely to support the emergency services communications.
‘All other options for using existing telecommunications infrastructure have not been exhausted as alternatives.’
Dartmoor Forest Parish Council objected, saying: ‘Any development of this type would be out of character with all the cherished features of the area and be detrimental to the visual amenity.’
Objectors claim the track would damage archaeology of a prehistoric field system and cultural heritage and wet heathland and mire habitats.
The Home Office says the mast would improve critical communication coverage for emergency services in order to reduce accidents and danger to life for residents and users of Dartmoor where there is little or no mobile network coverage.
The public would also benefit ‘significantly’ from the wider availability of 999 calls and better coverage.
