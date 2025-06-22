A traditional maypole dance got Meavy Oak Fair off to a suitably traditional start at the weekend.
The fair on Saturday was packed with revellers who picnicked on the village green outside the Royal Oak pub and then enjoyed morris dancing.
Stalls run by local groups included Friends of Princetown Library, Yelverton Play Park and Yelverton Rotary Club and St Peter’s Church, Walkham Valley Scouts and Meavy Garden Society. The garden society sold plants while the rotary club asked children to guess the weight of a cake, the name of a bear and the number of sweets in a jar.
Meanwhile, about 140 runners braved the heat on the famously hilly Burrator Horseshoe race round the reservoir and up and down several tors to finish wading through a deep stream in Meavy.
