A traditional maypole dance got Meavy Oak Fair off to a suitably traditional start at the weekend.

The fair on Saturday was packed with revellers who picnicked on the village green outside the Royal Oak pub and then enjoyed morris dancing.

Stalls run by local groups included Friends of Princetown Library, Yelverton Play Park and Yelverton Rotary Club and St Peter’s Church, Walkham Valley Scouts and Meavy Garden Society. The garden society sold plants while the rotary club asked children to guess the weight of a cake, the name of a bear and the number of sweets in a jar.

Meanwhile, about 140 runners braved the heat on the famously hilly Burrator Horseshoe race round the reservoir and up and down several tors to finish wading through a deep stream in Meavy.

Burrator Horseshoe cross-country runners started and finished at Meavy Oak Fair. (Tindle)
Yelverton Play Park raising funds at Meavy Fair. (Tindle)
Guess the name and weight of the cake with Yelverton Rotary Club. (Tindle)
Burrator Horseshoe runners scale the heights in the heat. (Tindle)
The gentler part of the Burrator Horseshoe Race. (Tindle)
The tors above the reservoir were tough in the heat. (Tindle)
Meavy Fair morris dancing on the village green. (Tindle)
Meavy Garden Society selling homegrown plants. (Tindle)
Friends of Princetown Library offered books. (Tindle)