Also turned down was an application for a Certificate of Lawfulness for use of a single storey building as a domestic dwelling at Higgledy Piggledy Cottage at Polehayes near Beaworthy. Applicants Mr and Mrs Day, who live at the adjoining property, were turned down for the certificate as WDBC planners said there was insufficient evidence that the property could be considered a separate dwelling for the required four years. The application was supported by two letters from nearby residents, who stated that Higgledy Piggledy Cotage had been occupied by various people over ten years. It had previously been called Spinning Wheel Cottage.