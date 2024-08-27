Cornwall Council has received a proposal to fit solar panels as roofing for the bridge section of the Calstock village public pontoon, to provide energy to recharge the electric ferry.
The pontoon provides landing facilities for local boats and visitors, including a weekly ferry from Plymouth operating in summer.
It is also the base for a new local ferry service, linking the Tamara Way coast-to-coast walking trail, where it crosses the river at Calstock.
The solar panels would form a rain shelter for passengers waiting for the ferries, and other water users taking advantage of the public pontoon. For more details about the pre-application see PA24/00923/PREAPP.