Pimp facing jail for controlling prostitute in Devon and Somerset
A PIMP is facing jail and deportation after his prostitute girlfriend toured Devon and Somerset charging up to £200 a time for sex.
Gheorghita Stanica placed adverts on the Vivastreet website and drove the Romanian woman around Britain, including visits to the South West, where they were both arrested earlier this year.
They were staying in a hotel in Exeter when police intercepted the Stanica’s Mercedes sports car as he took the woman to visit a client in Torbay.
Messages on his phone showed she was to be paid £150 for that visit, although she had charged more for extra sexual services to some customers, including an enhanced fee for unprotected sex.
They had been all over the country in the three months since they travelled together from Romania and more than £10,000 passed through Stanica’s account, including deposits paid by customers through online banking.
He was already subject to a suspended sentence in Romania for an identical offence.
Stanica, aged 33, of Palace Road, London, admitted controlling a prostitute for gain and will be sentenced by Judge Anna Richardson at Exeter Crown Court next week.
She adjourned the case because seven days’ notice is required for the prosecution to apply for her to recommend deportation.
She remanded Stanica in custody and told him he would be jailed, but for less than a year.
Mr Brian Fitzherbert, prosecuting, said Stanica was arrested in the early hours of May 21 this year with the woman in his car and messages on his phone showed she was working as a prostitute while he was handling the money.
They were both staying in a hotel in the centre of Exeter which they were using as a base to visit customers from Devon and Somerset who answered advertisements he placed on Vivastreet.
The phone messages and advertisements included a scale of charges for different sexual acts, including one in which a six hour session was offered for £600. Another charged £50 extra for sex without a condom.
Miss Emily Cook, defending, said the woman was Stanica’s partner who travelled with him to Britain looking for work. It was her decision to become a prostitute and she did so because she needed to pay for cancer treatment for her mother.
She said Stanica had acted as chauffeur and facilitator rather than controlling his partner’s sex work. He had worked at a car wash in London but helped her out when she decided to start selling sex.
