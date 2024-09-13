Gardeners and volunteers at the National Trust’s Cotehele in Cornwall put the finishing touches to a giant apple mosaic as part of annual apple celebrations this weekend, Saturday September 14 and Sunday September 15.
The estate’s mother orchard has over 300 trees and 125 heritage varieties – including the unusually-named Cornish Honeypinnick, Limberlimb, Pig’s Nose and Lemon Pippin – bred to thrive in Cotehele’s mild and damp climate.
Visitors can enjoy apple tastings and orchard tours this weekend, marvel at the mosaic and pick their own apples to take home and enjoy.
A bird’s eye view of the apple mosaic at Cotehele; a real work of apple art ready to welcome visitors this weekend. (National Trust Images/SGHaywood)
Pick Your Own Apples will continue until Sunday September 22, 10am – 5pm.