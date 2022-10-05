Picked to write for Channel 4
A TAVISTOCK writer is among twelve people selected for a Channel 4 scheme designed to nurture TV drama writers in the West and South West of England – and take up the chance to submit a script to the broadcaster’s drama commissioning editor.
The chosen dozen will be offered nine months of specialist support which includes in-person workshops and training, mentoring and introductions to scripted drama production companies.
After completing the scheme, participants will be able to submit a first draft script for consideration and feedback from Channel 4’s drama commissioning editor, Gwawr Lloyd.
The writers are from, or based in, a range of locations across the region including Bristol, Bodmin, Penzance, Plymouth, St Ives, Tavistock, Truro and Wimborne, and the group includes a wide range of people from a variety of diverse backgrounds.
Gwawr said: ‘This is a really fantastic opportunity for this group of writers to immerse themselves in the art and skills of writing TV drama, to work with a fantastic range of professionals over the next nine months and supercharge their careers.
‘Nurturing the creativity of people with different lived experiences and from diverse backgrounds is an integral part of what Channel 4 stands for. The onus is on us to seek out the next generation of storytellers and provide new opportunities for them to flourish and succeed.’
Funded by 4Skills, the scheme has been devised by Channel 4’s Bristol hub in collaboration with Bristol UNESCO City of Film, its partners BFI NETWORK South West (made possible thanks to National Lottery funding and delivered regionally by Watershed), UWE Bristol and The Bottle Yard Studios.
