COME and pick your own cherries next month.
Between Wednesday July 5 and Sunday July 9, Cotehele estate is giving people the chance to help the National Trust team care for their Tamar cherry orchard and take home lots of delicious fruit.
The events will run on the dates above from 11am until 4pm.
Punnets will be available from reception for a suggested donation of £3.
Please note, these dates are subject to change depending on the ripeness of the cherries.
For more information visit: www.nationaltrust.org.uk/visit/cornwall/cotehele/events