Petition on mayor for Cornwall question

A petition has been launched to allow Cornish residents to have a say on whether there should be a Mayor for Cornwall, writes local democracy reporter Richard Whitehouse.

The petition, which so far has more than 100 signatures, is calling for a referendum on whether Cornwall should have a directly elected mayor.

It has been launched by pressure group Let Cornwall Decide and signatories include councillors and individuals including Independent Cornwall councillor Tim Dwelly and Conservative councillor John Conway.

It will be debated at a full Cornwall Council meeting if it secures more than 5,000 signatures.

Cornwall Council is currently working with the Government to secure a new County Deal which would provide further devolution of powers and responsibilities to Cornwall. However the Government has indicated that the top level of devolution will only be available to areas which have a directly elected mayor. Critics say that there is no need for mayor, that the system is unsuited to Cornwall, that it would add to bureaucracy and could cost the taxpayer a lot of money. Supporters have said that in order to secure the powers sought by Cornwall it could be necessary to have a mayor. It was indicated at a meeting of Cornwall Council earlier this month that no decision on whether Cornwall should have a mayor would be made until the autumn at the earliest.

But there are concerns about who might make that decision – Let Cornwall Decide has called for a public referendum rather than placing the responsibility with the 87 Cornwall councillors. Those opposed to a public vote claim that it would cost more than £1million, though supporters say that this would be outweighed by the long term potential cost of a mayor.

Other parts of the UK do have elected mayors including Greater Manchester, London and Bristol – however in those areas they oversee a number of different local authorities. However, in Cornwall there is just the unitary authority and critics suggest that it would only duplicate what is already in place in Cornwall. Cornwall Council is currently operated on a leader and cabinet system.

On their Facebook page Let Cornwall Decide argues against the mayoral model as not the right model for Cornwall’.

It goes on to say: ‘Cornwall is a unique place and its geography, economy and demographic profile distinguish it significantly from cities where a mayoral model may be appropriate. It is understood that there is generally no appetite for a mayoral model covering the whole of Cornwall and that there will be community resistance to the imposition of that model.