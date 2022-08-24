Peter Tavy Fayre is back on Bank Holiday Monday
Excitement is building in the parish of Peter Tavy as the annual village fayre returns after a gap of three years.
The traditional fayre is a fun afternoon out for all ages, held around the village hall and Methodist chapel on Bank Holiday Monday, August 29.
The bells of St Peter’s Church will ring out to tell visitors from far and near that the gates will be opening at 2pm.
Fingers are crossed that, despite the low water levels, the Colley Brook through the centre of the village will be running fast enough to make the duck race possible between the boulders. All are welcome to come along and try to choose the winning duck, then head over to the bridge to watch the hotly-contested finale!
You can also seek out a treasure on the Granny’s Attic stall, browse over the books and buy plants and homemade cakes and jams.
You can also enjoy an ice cream and sit down to soak up the atmosphere over a tea or coffee, with scrumptious homemade savouries and cakes.
Try your luck on tombola stall or the Grand Raffle, with the star prize of a meal for two at the popular Peter Tavy Inn. Have a go on the coconut shy and skittle alley, or test your skill and have fun on some of the many other unique and intriguing games.
Enjoy the entertainment and the sheep shearing demonstration, or pop into the village hall to admire the skills of the young and old entrants in the many village fayre competitions – from cakes and flower arrangements to crafts, art and creative writing.
Dotted around the parish, you may spot a few of the ‘Royal Scarecrows’ created by residents for the village fayre scarecrow competition.
The fayre is a great family afternoon out – a slice of traditional village life in which the whole community gets involved. All funds raised are split between Peter Tavy Village Hall, Church and Chapel.
The fayre opens at 2pm on Bank Holiday Monday, following the running of the ‘Peter Tavy Plod’ footrace and fun run, which starts in the centre of the village at 1pm.
