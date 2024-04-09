Creative residents from Peter Tavy are showing their art off to the public at a Tavistock cafe this week.
The West Devon Art Group is open to anyone with an artistic bent who likes painting with others and who welcomes learning new skills.
The oils and watercolours are in the TASS (Tavistock Area Support Services) Community Cafe on the edge of the town’s pannier market daily from 9am to 4pm, with the last day on Saturday (April 13).
The exhibition is free and visitors are invited to have a cuppa and wander round the extensive temporary gallery featuring mostly local landscapes.
John Moody, a group member, said: “The group is very friendly and relaxed. There are no set topics that people are expected to paint. You can come long and work on your own subject. We like to socialise and learn from each other. Some weeks there are talks with speakers giving art demonstrations to pass on their own tips and skills on how they approach their work.”
Anyone interested in joining West Devon Art Group can contact Ken Streets on [email protected] or 01822 810500.