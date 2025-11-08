DEVON County Ploughing Association held its 2025 Presentation Luncheon at the Waie Inn, Zeal Monachorum on Sunday, November 2.
More than 60 ploughmen and guests from across the county attended and enjoyed an excellent lunch, which was followed by speeches and presentation of awards.
The Chairman, Demond Jenkin, welcomed everyone and said that this year, due to illness, one of the usual eight qualifying matches around the county was unable to be held, therefore results from matches held at seven competitions were used to compile the results for the annual competition.
Before the President Raymond Govier was asked to present the awards, the chairman spoke about those from Devon who had competed in national ploughing competitions during the year.
He congratulated Graham Soper on achieving second place in the Crawler class at the national competitions.
In addition, he congratulated Bill Tonkin and Peter Stoneman who also competed in the national competitions.
He thanked all of the societies in Devon for holding their respective ploughing matches.
The Devon Ploughmen and the points they attained were:
Semi Digger - 1 Bill Tonkin 473.
Vintage Trailed - 1 Peter Stone 485.5, 2 Martin Smale 462.
Vintage Hydraulic - 1 Kelvin Phillips 367.5.
Classic - 1 Norman Bulled 428, 2 Michael Waybill 380.5, 3 Nick Fuge 344, 4 Arthur Heywood 343.
T20 - 1 Rachel Reed 316.
Multi-furrow - 1 Alan Bickley 358.5, 2 Alan Brazier 354.5, 3 Richard Broom 318, 4 Peter Stevens 305.
Reversible - 1 Sam Reed 537, 2 Michael Pincombe 521.5.
The Devon County Champion Ploughman for 2025 was announced as Peter Stone.
Peter, from Kingsbridge, ploughs with a Standard Fordson Tractor and Ransom Trailer Plough.
He has been a ploughman for 33 years, took part in 17 ploughing matches across the country this year and won at 11 of them.
He won the county title last year, his second time.
