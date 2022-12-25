ONE person was rescued as fire broke out in a Tavistock flat in the early hours of Christmas morning.
Five fire engines from Tavistock, Yelverton, Crownhill and Greenbank were sent to deal with the blaze shortly before 1am this morning, Sunday.
Fire control reports: “We received a report of a possible fire within a flat with possibly somebody still ‘within the property.
Five fire engines and an aerial ladder platform were immediately sent.
‘On arrival crews confirmed this was a second storey flat well alight.
‘One occupant had been rescued before our arrival and was being attended to by Paramedics on scene.
‘There was 50 per cent fire, smoke and heat damage to the flat and the cause was accidental.’