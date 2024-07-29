Pedigree sheep from Kelly Bray are getting used to a new lifestyle on Dartmoor.
Stephen Knightley says his Ena Gwel flock of Devon and Cornwall Longwools are loving life on the 14 acres near Sampford Spinney.
“I’ve always had a real bond with Dartmoor since childhood and spent many weekends and school holidays up there with my Grandad. It’s always felt very special,” said Stephen.
“So when the opportunity came along to be able to graze my flock on this magical natural landscape I jumped at it. With river access, woodland, rugged inclines and grassy areas it gives the sheep a varied natural forage for their health and wellbeing.”
The Dartmoor environment is just right for a farming business geared to raising high welfare, wild forage fed, rare breed hogget and luxurious sheepskins. The Devon and Cornwall Longwool was formed as a breed in 1977.
Hardy and quiet, these sheep are prized for their heavy fleece.