Peace campaigners are marking the approaching 80th anniversary of the only ever dropping of nuclear bombs in conflict with an awareness and campaign stand in Tavistock.
Tavistock Peace Action Group (TPAG) is manning the stall in Bedford Square on Saturday, August 3 from 11am to 1pm to remember the bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, Japan in 1945 by the US Air Force.
Members of the group will also be observing a fast between Tuesday to Friday, August 6 to 9 to remember the bombings and the victims.
There will also be a petition at the stall for visitors to sign against what campaigners fear are plans for the return of nuclear warheads to RAF Lakenheath in Suffolk, something CND (Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament) believes will happen.
The bombs were reportedly returned to the US from Lakenheath about 17 years ago. The Ministry of Defence (MoD) said NATO partners do not comment on the location of nuclear weapons.
TPAG spokesman Val Sharpe said: “The idea is to reflect on the devastating effect of nuclear warfare and to underline the need for global unity and peace and an end to nuclear arms. The return of US nuclear weapons to Britain must be resisted. Please come to the stall to find out more and to sign the petition.
The first atomic bomb named Little Boy, was dropped on Hiroshima on August 6, 1945 from a B-29 bomber called Enola Gay. The second bomb, named Fat Man, was dropped on Nagasaki at 11.02 on August 9 1945, from a B-29 called Bockscar.
It is estimated that up to 250,000 people were killed, mainly civilians.
Val added: “Survivors and also future generations are still suffering the after-effects long after the bombings, with increased leukaemia, malignant tumours, delayed development, blindness and PTSD. A human tragedy.
“These remain the only use of nuclear weapons in an armed conflict to date. TPAG is affiliated to the national CND and is part of the fight to ensure that this remains the case and that nuclear disarmament becomes a reality and nuclear warfare is consigned to history.”
Today's nuclear bombs are many times more powerful than the ones used on Japan in 1945. According to CND, today there are 15,000 nuclear weapons in existence even though the majority of people and their governments want to negotiate an international ban on their development and use.
Meanwhile, TPAG continues to stage weekly vigils for peace in Gaza as the conflict between Palestinians and Israel sees more lives lost. The conflict began after Hamas – designated as a Palestinian terror group by the UK government– invaded Israel and killed many Jews on a kibbutz. Israel then responded by invading Gaza with the aim of eliminating Hamas.
The peace vigils continue in Bedford Square, every Friday from 4pm to 5 pm with the TPAG pledging to continue them until there is a permanent ceasefire in Gaza.
Anyone is welcome to join the vigils. To join the TPAG’s email list or contact the group, email [email protected]