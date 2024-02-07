“Children’s wellbeing is affected by spending longer stuck in cars, leaving early and getting home late. This will be the case regardless of the means of transport until and affect siblings under school age who can ’t be left at home. Both of my children are now complaining daily about the journeys, and having to get up earlier and get home later. We as parents are exhausted by it. I’m having to catch up on work at night. Increased tiredness, stress, and worry is not conducive to a happy family life.”