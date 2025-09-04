A mother has said she feels abandoned by the closure of a family support centre in Tavistock.
However, Devon County Council (DCC) which owns the former Tavistock Family Hub on Abbey Rise (previously the Tavistock Children’s Centre), said that although the building had closed, family support continues in another form.
A DCC spokesperson said: “The support, for children aged 0 to 19 (or up to 25 with special educational needs and disabilities SEND) is continuing through outreach and is growing in partnership with nearby venues and organisations in local communities.”
The centre closed earlier this year, following the service provider’s DCC contract ending.
An anonymous worried mother of a young child, supported by the centre after homelessness and domestic abuse, said: “The family centre has been a lifeline for me and for many others when we have been at our lowest emotionally and in need of practical support.
“I’m so grateful to the amazing staff over the past few years. But now I feel abandoned because, although me and my child now have our own home and I have a job, I have legal issues and need them again.
“We were consulted as parents, but it seems the closure has been about money and not [about] what we need.”
The mother received help with temporary hotel accommodation and food. When she was rehoused in the Tavistock area, she was helped with domestic appliances.
The most valuable help of all, though, was emotional: “The family centre were amazing with giving me confidence to recognise I didn’t have to live with domestic abuse and therefore, report it and start believing in myself.
“I was scared to leave my little one with anyone, but I was eventually able to leave him at pre-school while I worked part-time with the support I got at the centre.
“The centre provided a purpose-built safe and secure space for mostly mums like me living in fear. It was the first place I went to if I need someone to talk to or support.
“The groups also gave isolated parents and children the chance to socialise, make friends and find mutual support. The closure is a big loss. I worry about other mums and dads.”
A DCC spokesperson said: “The transition from what were children’s centres into what are now family hubs has gone well generally across Devon with lots of families, new families as well as existing users of services, accessing a range of support for families.
“We are working closely with parents, health and education professionals, and voluntary groups, to ensure services remain accessible and responsive to local needs.”
Help is provided with housing, food, emotional wellbeing, parenting and access to SEND services. Communal meetings with other parents with continue.
The focus is on a new ‘Best Start in Life’ project, supporting children to a good level of development at age five, available from April 2026.
The spokesman added: “We want to ensure family hubs support families in their communities. We’re making good progress in developing our outreach model in partnership with other venues and organisations.”
Parents who feel they are missing a valued service can access them easily by calling 0800 538 5458 or visiting DCC’s website.
