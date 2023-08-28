USA Today bestselling author Dionne Lister will be paying a visit to Princetown Library from Sydney, Australia on Thursday, September 14.
Dionne will be talking about her paranormal cosy mystery books such as the Paranormal Investigation Bereau and Haunting Avery Winters series which have reached #1 on Barnes and Noble, Amazon and Apple Books charts worldwide, frequently occupying top 100 lists in fantasy and mystery.
The event starts at 8pm; refreshments will be available. The Library is situated to the right of the village community centre.