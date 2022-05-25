Paradise trip inspires show
Saturday 4th June 2022 4:00 pm
Share
(Carolyn Wixon )
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
drawn to the Valley art group member Carolyn Wixon will be exhibiting work inspired by her recent travels at Tavistock Library later this month.
Carolyn is known for her work depicting the coast and countryside of the local area in acrylics and oils with impressionistic flair. For her latest work, she ventures farther afield, inspired by her trip to the island paradise of the Seychelles via the Kenyan Coast and back home to beautiful Cornwall.
Her 3 Islands Art Exhibition shares sketches, stories and paintings of her adventures as well as cards, prints and paintings of local landscapes and seascapes. Entry is free and the exhibition runs at the library on Plymouth Road, Tavistock from June 17 to July 28.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |