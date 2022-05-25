Paradise trip inspires show

drawn to the Valley art group member Carolyn Wixon will be exhibiting work inspired by her recent travels at Tavistock Library later this month.

Carolyn is known for her work depicting the coast and countryside of the local area in acrylics and oils with impressionistic flair. For her latest work, she ventures farther afield, inspired by her trip to the island paradise of the Seychelles via the Kenyan Coast and back home to beautiful Cornwall.