There’s a treat in a Tamar Valley village from tomorrow, Friday, as Stoke Climsland Amateur Theatrical Society (SCARTS) stage their 2025 panto ‘Dick Whittington and his Cat’.
As always with SCARTS, you can expect laughs aplenty, rousing music, plenty of local references, fabulous costumes and audience participation.
The story created by the cast sees Dick leave his home village of Stoke Climsland to head for London town.
The production takes place at Stoke Climsland Parish Hall (postcode PL17 8NY) tomorrow and Saturday (February 21 and 22) and next Friday and Saturday nights (February 28 and March 1).
The evening performances start at 7pm and there are also matinees at 2pm on both the Saturdays.
Tickets from Stoke Climsland Post Office or see Facebook page ‘Friends of Stoke Climsland Amateur Theatrical Society’.