The delicate art of running and flipping a pancake at the same time was on display at Whitchurch Community Primary School as children enjoyed a traditional Shrove Tuesday race.
Fellow pupils watched as their classmates of all ages took part in the pancake race, organised by older children with some expert coaching provided by the sports ambassadors.
A school spokesman said: “Every year we hold pancake day races at Whitchurch Primary. The children compete in their houses to run races while flipping pancakes.
“It was a lovely sunny day for it this year and was organised by our house captains who, alongside our sports ambassadors, help the younger pupils.
“The children also have pancakes for lunch courtesy of our amazing kitchen team. This year the winners were Red House.”