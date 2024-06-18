CHILDREN wielded paintbrushes in a good cause as they learned how to decorate glass as part of an environmental awareness week at Tavistock Library.
The event was part of the national Great Big Green Week, a UK-wide celebration of community action to tackle climate change and protect nature organised by The Climate Coalition.
One of the activities in the library was decorating a glass jar to create a ‘treat jar' attractive for reusing, thereby helping to reduce jars being thrown away.
Tavistock Refillery's volunteer staff Sally Dickson and Simon Glossop ran the classes. The refillery’s philosophy is to reduce the use of single-use containers and product packaging, so customers fill up their own containers from loose food at the shop.
The town library has a a popular loan display of all the books that the Sustainability Book Club (linked to environmental group Transition Tavistock) has recommended.