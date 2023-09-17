Paignton Zoo was just one business forced to close on Sunday (September 17) due to flooding caused by heavy rain.
The zoo issued a short statement on its Facebook page, apologising for the incident, adding that the attraction would remain closed for the entire day. No further details were given.
Sunday’s downpour also caused flash floods throughout parts of Devon and Somerset.
Exeter Airport was forced to close after the terminal was flooded, as was the A376 northbound at Clyst St George, with Devon and Cornwall Police reporting that there was slow traffic due to flooding and debris on the road.
A spokesperson for Exeter airport said teams would be working through the night to clean up the terminal, although they expected it to reopen on Monday morning.
Passengers were in the meantime advised to check with their airline for up-to-date information about their flight.
At least five incoming flights, arriving from locations such as Newcastle and Zante in Greece, were listed as cancelled on the airport's website on Sunday afternoon, according to Sky News.
The Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Services confirmed that it had received a “high number of calls due to flooding across Devon and Somerset”, while advising the public to only contact the service if there was a risk to life.
The incidents follow a Met Office amber storm warning, which was in place until 4pm on Sunday, saying that almost a month’s worth of rain was due to fall in a day, and that there could be a ‘danger to life’.