Fresh calls have been made for dog owners to keep their pets under control ahead of the West Devon lambing season.
The call comes as the cost of livestock attacks in the South West is revealed.
Latest figures (from insurers NFU Mutual) reveal farm animals in the South West worth £221,000 were severely injured or killed in dog attacks last year, down two per cent on 2024.
However, the problem remains a serious issue for farmers on Dartmoor and nationwide. UK-wide attacks on livestock cost an estimated £1.95m last year, up ten per cent.
Dog owners are being given an urgent reminder to keep their dogs under control from now on, as new lambs appear on unfenced moorland.
Karla McKechnie, Dartmoor livestock protection officer, said: “We still have big problem on Dartmoor.
“It’s very important that with the lambing season upon us, that dog owners keep their dogs under control. This means keeping them on a lead. And if the dog does slip its lead or runs off, it’s vital that the dog understands recall – it should be trained to respond to its owners calling it back.
“Everyone must appreciate that Dartmoor is a working landscape, with valuable livestock belonging to someone and care needs to be taken to keep the sheep and cattle safe.”
She offers the following advice to dog owners: Keep dogs on a lead when walking in the countryside where livestock are kept but let go of the lead if chased by cattle.
All dogs, regardless of size, breed, and temperament, can injure, kill and cause distress to farm animals.
Dogs should never be let loose unsupervised near livestock fields or on Dartmoor. Many attacks are caused by dogs which escape and attack grazing sheep and attacks should be reported to police or farmers.
Karla can be called at any time to deal with livestock victims of dog attacks on 07873 587561.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.