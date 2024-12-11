An 18 metre-long table has been crafted in a woodlands near Chagford after £22,651 was raised to help fund its creation.
Elizabeth-Jane Baldry, a Chagford-based harpist, had the idea to create a long table in her private woodlands when she hosted a May Day party on the land ten years ago.
With her friends in attendance, Elizabeth marvelled at the companionship and unity the makeshift table provided. So a decade later she began fundraising to create a permanent table that the whole community could use.
Elizabeth said: “We had to search for over a year for the right oak tree for the table because there’s no way I’d chop down a mature tree. But when we found this 500 year old oak that had fallen in a storm it was just marvellous. It’s been a huge engineering enterprise just to get the tree sliced and to create the massive X frames to support it.”
The table situated in Pigwiggen Wood, near Dartmoor, seats up to 60 people and is believed to be longest table ever crafted from a single English oak tree.
The only other single-wood oak table the group has managed to locate is a 13-metre table in Cambridge, made for Ely Cathedral.
Elizabeth purchased Pigwiggen Wood 18 years ago and has spent the whole time since nurturing the land into a haven for nature, wildlife, and now humans to flourish.
Elizabeth continued: “I just wanted to make sure that I could leave a gift to the this small corner of the world and maybe leave it in a better place. The whole table symbolises generosity, meaning it’s not just for the affluent to enjoy but everyday people who bring themselves with an open heart.”
The project began two years ago with loans and financial gifts being provided from the community in Chagford and across Dartmoor.
With the help of a crowdfunder raising more money than they anticipated, the loans will be repaid and the cost for the final touches on the table will be met.
“What we’ve done with this ancient oak is really unique and I was really touched by everyone who donated. Especially the people who knew they’d never manage to sit at the table but gave their money so others could disconnect from the world and reconnect with each other.”
The creation of the table cost £15,000 and the full amount was donated within eight days.
One of the supporters was Alan Lee, known for his work on the concept design of the Lord of the Rings series.
Alan has designed a throne to be crafted for the end of the table, which Elizabeth describes as “absolutely beautiful”.
“It’s my dearest wish for this table to touch a few hearts and inspire more community tables across the country. We can’t do anything about the vast chaos in the world but what we can do is focus on positive change in our own towns and villages.”